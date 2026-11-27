PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers following an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” prompting Strip District businesses and fans to move forward ahead of a Black Friday matchup. Backup Mason Rudolph has taken over the starting quarterback role as Pittsburgh enters the game with a 6-4 record.

The roster change quickly reached Penn Avenue in the Strip District, where merchants began clearing out team apparel. At sports merchandise shop Yinzers in the Burgh, the phrase “Mr. Rodger’s Neighborhood” is no longer displayed, replaced by steep discounts on items featuring the former quarterback.

Garments featuring Rodgers have been marked down to $3 each or $12 for a dozen. A store employee commented on the inventory clearance, saying, “We are selling a lot of them – mostly to his family, but that’s okay.” The retailer also intends to produce a Christmas Rudolph shirt.

Supporters in the district shared contrasting views on the quarterback change. One fan reflected on the departure, saying, “To me, it was almost tragic, you know, the way it happened and how really bad it is on the organization.” Another supporter welcomed the spectacle, adding, “I don’t want to miss a chance to watch a dumpster fire on fire float down the Allegheny River.”

Other supporters expressed confidence in Rudolph and the team’s playoff hopes. “We’re 6-4. We’re not out of it, by a long shot,” one supporter said. Another supporter pointed to Pittsburgh’s strengths, saying, “We play really well at home and have a really good defense, so we’re hoping to rally around him today.”

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