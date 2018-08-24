Woman identifies herself as sister to dodge arrest

A Butler County woman dodged an arrest by giving her sister’s name when police questioned her.
Courtney Wilson, 27, has an arrest warrant in connection with a 2016 drug case.
When police went to a house on Sunset Drive in Center Township earlier this month to look for a man wanted on a bench warrant, they found Wilson inside.
However, when police spoke to her, she identified herself as her sister. Deputies tell Channel 11 Wilson and her sister are close in age and look a lot alike.
Wilson even told deputies where they could find “Courtney,” the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies are continuing the search for Wilson.
