  • Woman killed in crash that shut down part of Route 51 in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was killed in a crash that shut down part of Route 51 Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood, officials said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. between Nobles Lane and Edgebrook Avenue.

    Several police vehicles and a fire truck responded to the scene.

    According to our photographer at the scene, a 60-year-old woman who was involved in the crash died at the hospital. The other driver is in serious condition.

