PITTSBURGH - A woman was killed in a crash that shut down part of Route 51 Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. between Nobles Lane and Edgebrook Avenue.
Several police vehicles and a fire truck responded to the scene.
According to our photographer at the scene, a 60-year-old woman who was involved in the crash died at the hospital. The other driver is in serious condition.
#Traffic - @PghPolice are now reporting that the Rt51 accident is a fatal. A 60 year old woman driver died at the hospital. The other driver is in serious condition. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh @WPXITraffic @PghPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/XTxenKv5xx— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) November 1, 2019
