  • Woman rescued from vehicle after crashing over embankment, into creek

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was rescued from her vehicle after crashing down an embankment and into a creek in Westmoreland County Wednesday morning.

    The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the corner of Greensburg Road and Ashbaugh Road in Washington Township.

    Crews from two volunteer fire departments and EMTs were able to get the woman out of the car.

    She was not seriously hurt.

    It's unclear what caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories