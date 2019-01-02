Woman rescued from vehicle after crashing over embankment, into creek

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was rescued from her vehicle after crashing down an embankment and into a creek in Westmoreland County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the corner of Greensburg Road and Ashbaugh Road in Washington Township.
Crews from two volunteer fire departments and EMTs were able to get the woman out of the car.
She was not seriously hurt.
It's unclear what caused her to lose control of her vehicle.
TRENDING NOW:
- 80 lots of blood pressure tablets recalled
- Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade
- US fires tear gas across Mexico border to stop migrants
- VIDEO: Mega Millions $425M jackpot ticket sold in NY; $4M ticket sold in PA
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}