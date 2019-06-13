PITTSBURGH - A woman ran from Pittsburgh Municipal Court and jumped in a U-Haul van, nearly hitting a detective as she drove off, police said.
Cherie White, 26, of Monroeville, was supposed to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, White arrived late and a detective had started the process of obtaining a failure to appear warrant.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The detective contacted White’s attorney, who said he had only become her representative that morning and would request a postponement. The detective said he would present the FTA warrant paperwork and his request for postponement to the magistrate, who would make a decision.
White was told to not leave the courthouse until after the magistrate made the decision, but she instead ran, the complaint said.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles central Pennsylvania
- Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 2 dead
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
White was chased by two detectives as she ran from the courthouse and got into the U-Haul, police said.
One of the detectives said White drove the U-Haul toward him and he had to push off the van with his hands to avoid being hit, the complaint said.
The U-Haul was stopped about a half-mile away on Second Avenue and White was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}