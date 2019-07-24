ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The woman found guilty in a deadly 2017 hit-and-run in Ross Township was sentenced Wednesday.
Melinda Gregor was sentenced to a mandatory three to six years in prison for hitting and killing Michael Menner with her car a week before Christmas as he crossed Babcock Boulevard in December 2017.
Police said he had just dropped his son off at the Philly Pretzel Factory and was walking toward Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill when he was struck.
A jury found her guilty in April 2019.
During the trial, prosecutors played surveillance videos from the night of the accident.
Prosecutors said Gregor was able to see Menner for four to six seconds before hitting him. Gregor’s defense attorney disagreed, claiming it was raining and road conditions were not good.
