0 Woman shot, killed in Butler County; suspect found dead in Pittsburgh cemetery, police say

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was shot and killed in Butler County Saturday afternoon by a man who she had a protection from abuse order against, according to police.

State police said Nicholas Domek III, 72, pulled up beside the woman's car on Route 356 in Buffalo Township after she crashed shortly after leaving work and shot her.

According to state police, Mary Jo Kornick, 62, of Freeport, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she later died.

State police said Domek was found dead at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Hazelwood with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Back in December, Domek was arrested for trying to kidnap Kornick.

Police said he waited in the parking lot at her work, grabbed her from behind and dragged her to his car. Kornick managed to escape.

“There was an active PFA that protected Ms Kornick from the actor,” according to Trooper Kesten from Pennsylvania State Police in Butler.

Police are trying to find out if the shooting on Saturday was the result of Domek once again stalking Kornick.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We’re trying to piece together right now was he following her? We just don’t know right now. Was he trying to get to her work before she left?" Kesten said.

