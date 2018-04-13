A manhunt and murder-suicide rocked Washington County in August 2016 and led to new legislation in Harrisburg.
But for one woman, it was more than just a horrible news story: It was the day she lost her mother and father, and she doesn't want another person to have to live through that.
Related Headlines
For the first time, Tierne Ewing's daughter is talking about the day her father killed her mother. She spoke only to Channel 11 about her mother's courage, life growing up in the Ewing family and why she thinks her mother stayed in a dangerous relationship, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
Kevin Ewing was charged with holding his wife against her will for 12 days in the summer of 2016, beating and torturing her.
After his arrest, he was allowed out of jail on $100,000 bond, but ordered to stay on house arrest and electronic monitoring. Prosecutors objected, saying he was an threat to his wife, but the judge set bond anyway.
Kevin Ewing cut the bracelet off and abducted Tierne, taking her to a remote area of Washington County and killing her before shooting himself in the head.
TRENDING NOW:
- Having trouble with your Verizon phone? Here's why:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Florida murder suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-70
- RAW VIDEO: Arrest made in Cranberry Twp smash and grab robberies
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}