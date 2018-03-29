  • Woman stabbed during altercation at bar

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was stabbed early Thursday morning during an altercation inside a bar in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood, police said.

    Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to Lorenz Avenue, but were then sent to Wilhelm Street, where they found the woman suffering from a stab wound.

    Investigators said the altercation that led to the stabbing happened at Lorenz Cafe on Lorenz Avenue.

    The woman was treated and taken to a hospital.

    No arrests have been made.

