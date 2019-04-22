MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday morning with a loaded gun in her carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The woman, from Preston County, West Virginia, was stopped by TSA officers at a checkpoint when the handgun was detected.
Officials said the green camouflage handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Allegheny County Police were called and they confiscated the gun and detained the woman, who was questioned and cited for weapons violations.
Monday’s incident marks the 10th gun stopped at the checkpoint so far in 2019, TSA officials said. In 2018, 34 firearms were caught at the checkpoint at Pittsburgh International.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions
- Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area
- Video shows California woman throwing 7 newborn puppies into trash bin
- VIDEO: Pittsburghers stepping up to help after deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}