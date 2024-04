Billie Eilish is coming to Pittsburgh.

The Grammy-award winner’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour will be at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 13.

Presale starts at noon on Tuesday, April 30, with general seating going on sale at noon on Friday, May 3.

Click here for more information.

