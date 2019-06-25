  • Women pull out liquid-filled syringe during robbery

    Updated:

    Police say a daylong crime spree landed two women behind bars in Butler County.

    Officers say the two women robbed a business and their weapon of choice was a needle and syringe full of liquid.

    The crime took place at the Puff N Snuff in the greater Butler Mart. It was caught by a surveillance camera.

    Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz talked exclusively to the store clerk who was held up and will show you the surveillance video -- on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories