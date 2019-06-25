Police say a daylong crime spree landed two women behind bars in Butler County.
Officers say the two women robbed a business and their weapon of choice was a needle and syringe full of liquid.
The crime took place at the Puff N Snuff in the greater Butler Mart. It was caught by a surveillance camera.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz talked exclusively to the store clerk who was held up and will show you the surveillance video -- on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
