Penguins prospect selected for Team USA’s World Junior team

PITTSBURGH — A Penguins prospect will represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Will Horcoff, the Penguins’ 24th overall selection in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft, will compete for Team USA for the tournament, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Minneapolis.

Horcoff, a sophomore who currently plays for the University of Michigan Wolverines, has 19 goals and 28 points through 20 games this season.

Over the past two seasons in Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 203-pound forward has compiled 23 goals, 15 assists and 38 points in 38 collegiate games.

Horcoff previously represented Team USA at the 2025 World Under-18 Championship.

Horcoff and Team USA open up the tournament on Dec. 26 with a matchup against Team Germany at 6 p.m.

