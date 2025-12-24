Local

Penguins prospect selected for Team USA’s World Junior team

By WPXI.com News Staff
2025 NHL Draft LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Will Horcoff walks to the stage after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH — A Penguins prospect will represent Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Will Horcoff, the Penguins’ 24th overall selection in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft, will compete for Team USA for the tournament, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Minneapolis.

Horcoff, a sophomore who currently plays for the University of Michigan Wolverines, has 19 goals and 28 points through 20 games this season.

Over the past two seasons in Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 203-pound forward has compiled 23 goals, 15 assists and 38 points in 38 collegiate games.

Horcoff previously represented Team USA at the 2025 World Under-18 Championship.

Horcoff and Team USA open up the tournament on Dec. 26 with a matchup against Team Germany at 6 p.m.

