PITTSBURGH - The Interstate 579 “Cap” Urban Connector project that will link downtown Pittsburgh and the Hill District is starting Monday in Pittsburgh.
The $29.34 million project will create a structure spanning I-579 that will include a three-acre greenspace. There will be pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for stormwater management and design elements from neighborhood artists, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
To accommodate the new structure, PennDOT said existing retaining walls and bridges will be retrofitted and roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, traffic signals, highway lighting and landscaping will be needed.
Long-term sidewalk restrictions nearest to I-579 will occur in the following locations:
- Centre Avenue between Chatham Street and Washington Place: Sidewalk restricted to a ten-foot width
- Bigelow Boulevard between Chatham Street and Washington Place: Sidewalk restricted to a ten-foot width
- Washington Place between Bigelow Boulevard and Centre Avenue: Sidewalk will close to pedestrians
- Chatham Street between Bigelow Boulevard and Centre Avenue: Sidewalk will close to pedestrians
- Pedestrian walkway and tunnel between Chatham Street and Seventh Avenue will close to pedestrians
Pedestrians will be detoured via the sidewalks on the opposite side of the road for the Washington Place and Chatham Street sidewalk closures, PennDOT said.
The following detours for pedestrians will be posted:
Chatham Street to Seventh Avenue
- From Chatham Street, follow Webster Avenue to Sixth Avenue
- Crossover Bigelow Square and continue on Sixth Avenue to Grant Street
- Turn right onto Grant Street and follow to Seventh Avenue
- End detour
Seventh Avenue to Chatham Street
- Same detour in the opposite direction
PennDOT said short-term lane restrictions will occur as needed on Bigelow Boulevard, Centre Avenue, Chatham Street and Washington Place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of July.
Work impacting I-579 is tentatively scheduled to begin in early August.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park
- Law protecting children left in hot cars, Good Samaritans goes into effect
- VIDEO: Baby born 7/11, at 7:11 p.m., weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}