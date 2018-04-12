World Medical Cannabis Conference returns to Pittsburgh

The World Medical Cannabis Conference is helping make Pittsburgh a hub for the rapidly growing industry, but much of the focus was on what's still illegal in Pennsylvania.
Thousands are expected to attend this weekend.
The biggest issues facing a medical marijuana conference, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
- Woman faces charges after racking up almost $92,000 in unpaid turnpike tolls, fees
- VIDEO: Penguin chicks learn to swim
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}