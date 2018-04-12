  • World Medical Cannabis Conference returns to Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    The World Medical Cannabis Conference is helping make Pittsburgh a hub for the rapidly growing industry, but much of the focus was on what's still illegal in Pennsylvania.

    Thousands are expected to attend this weekend.

    The biggest issues facing a medical marijuana conference, on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    World Medical Cannabis Conference returns to Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania asks counties to replace voting systems by 2020

  • Headline Goes Here

    City monitoring 18 neighborhoods for possible landslides

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cutest swimming lessons ever? Penguin chicks test water at National Aviary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Ryan Shazier leads chant ahead of Penguins' Game 1 win