Attorney: Video doesn't exist in case of YMCA employee accused of filming teen in locker room

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - The former YMCA employee accused of using his phone to record a 17-year-old in the men's locker room appeared in court Thursday.
Jordan Hill, 29, is now banned from entering any YMCA in the Pittsburgh area, because of an incident reported to police at the Spencer Family YMCA in Bethel Park.
Hill's attorney told Channel 11 they learned new information concerning his client, so he needs more time to figure out their next step. He also said there's no evidence to support the charges in this case.
Hill is accused of leaving his cellphone in the bathroom and taping a 17-year-old boy while he showered.
"My client has denied that he took any video," defense attorney Chuck Lopresti said. "That video does not exist, there is no video of any child whatsoever."
After a short hearing, both the defense and prosecution agreed to continue to the case after Lopresti said he learned "collateral matters" detectives told him about that could be connected to the case.
"It involves internet searches and chat stuff and what they have found with a forensic search of a phone," Lopresti said. "What it comes down to is a kid in a shower saying he saw a phone in there pointed in his direction, he thinks it was recording. There is no evidence of that."
Hill's next court appearance is set for Aug. 2.
