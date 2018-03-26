  • Young girl found in home with hundreds of empty stamp bags, couple facing charges

    Updated:

    Two people are facing more than 200 criminal counts for an alleged marijuana grow operation police say they found in the same home as a young child.

    Aaron Leeper and Tabitha Nalbone are facing child endangerment and drug charges.

    According to police, their investigation began after a call to Children and Youth Services. The caller stated that a 4-year-old was living in a home with access to drugs.

    When officers searched the home, they found a marijuana growing operation in the basement but it was empty, police said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    They also found garbage bags filled with several hundred empty stamp bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

    Channel 11’s Cara Sapida learned how the suspects tried to deflect blame when interviewed by police. That part of the story, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Young girl found in home with hundreds of empty stamp bags, couple…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Benefits of lobbying evident for small drugmaker

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged after FBI raids several drug rehab clinics across Western Pa.

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 charged in heroin bust, 50 bricks seized

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local Olympian returns home to Washington County