PITTSBURGH - Wexford Science + Technology LLC's proposal for a new office and lab tower at 3340 Forbes Avenue in Oakland did not win over the Zoning Board of Adjustments, which rejected the proposal as too tall and too dense to be granted the variance and two special exceptions it sought for the project.
In a seven-page ruling, with chair Alice Mitinger recusing, the zoning board argued that Wexford didn't prove an overriding need to build a new tower well beyond the district's height limits.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2019 Trick-or-Treat times in Western PA
- Hazmat team responds after paramedics exposed to something during medical call
- Taylor says Tomlin didn't know about his musical helmet
- VIDEO: Police searching for convicted sex offender accused of assaulting teen girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}