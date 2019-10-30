  • Zoning Board rejects 188-foot-tall office building in Oakland

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Wexford Science + Technology LLC's proposal for a new office and lab tower at 3340 Forbes Avenue in Oakland did not win over the Zoning Board of Adjustments, which rejected the proposal as too tall and too dense to be granted the variance and two special exceptions it sought for the project.

    In a seven-page ruling, with chair Alice Mitinger recusing, the zoning board argued that Wexford didn't prove an overriding need to build a new tower well beyond the district's height limits.

