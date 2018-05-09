Christina Aguilera announces ‘Liberation' tour, her first in over a decade

Christina Aguilera is going on a tour for the first time in more than a decade.
The vocalist, who recently announced her first studio album since 2012, is going on a 22-date North American tour. Her last tour, "Back to Basics," ran from November 2006 to October 2008 and had stops in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.
“The Liberation Tour” starts Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends Nov. 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The tour is in support of “Liberation,” which will be released June 15.
THE LIBERATION TOURhttps://t.co/5hbQvWZHiV— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 9, 2018
Tickets on sale May 18 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JQRfyNMlPG
Aguilera has already kicked promo into high gear for the album. She released a music video for “Accelerate,” her new single featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign May 4 and will be performing “Fall In Line,” a new duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards May 20.
Tickets for the general public go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets May 10 at 10 a.m. local time through May 17 at 10 p.m. local time. More information is at ChristinaAguilera.com and LiveNationEntertainment.com.
The dates for “The Liberation Tour” are below.
Sept. 25: Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 30: Washington at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 3: New York at Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 4: New York at Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 6: Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 8: Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 11: Orillia, Ontario at Casino Rama Resort
Oct. 13: Detroit at Fox Theatre Detroit
Oct. 16: Chicago at The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17: Chicago at The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 19: Denver at Pepsi Center
Oct. 22: Oakland, California, at Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California
Oct. 24: Indio, California, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Oct. 26: Los Angeles at Greek Theatre
Oct. 27: Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Oct. 29: Phoenix at Comerica Theatre
Nov. 1: Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 3: Thackerville, Oklahoma, at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Nov. 4: Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
Nov. 6: St. Louis at Peabody Opera House – St. Louis
Nov. 9: New Orleans at Saenger Theatre
Nov. 11: Atlanta at Fox Theatre Atlanta
Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, Florida, at The Mahaffey Theatre
