Cops: Man has stolen $60,000 worth of gas

Fairburn police are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $60,000 worth of gas, WSBTV reported.
The suspect is believed to have stolen more than 20,000 gallons across the south Fulton County area as well as other counties, police told WSBTV. A QuikTrip on Senoia Road in Fairburn has had its gas pilfered frequently by the man.
Police say the gas thief is using this truck to steal fuel, they say it holds hundreds of gallons of gas at a time. Investigators told me today - he's up to $60,000 worth of gas. EXCLUSIVE Story at 5pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/c07hD1z23W— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 6, 2018
Police believe he is getting QuikTrip gas cards from a bank using fake IDs, according to WSBTV.
“He’s been coming in with these fraudulent credit cards, making purchases and then filling up this large tank in the back of the truck, which can hold several hundred gallons at a time,” Fairburn police Chief Anthony Bazidlo told WSBTV.
Police believe the man is selling the gas at a cheaper rate.
Authorities are also investigating if the same man is involved in another gas theft case in the city.
In that case, Fairburn police said the owner of a SunPetro station confronted the suspect stealing gas. At one point during the confrontation, the suspect ran over the owner with his white Ford F-150, similar to the one connected to the other gas theft cases.
