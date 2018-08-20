0 Florida alpaca dies after motorist feeds it Doritos, Cheese Nips, peanuts

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A Florida animal hospital announced the death of a beloved community alpaca Saturday on Facebook.

It is with a heavy heart that we want to inform our clients and friends at the elementary school that our youngest... Posted by Creekside Animal Hospital, Fleming Island, FL on Saturday, August 18, 2018

Creekside Animal Hospital in Fleming Island wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we want to inform our clients and friends at [Swimming Pen Creek Elementary] that our youngest alpaca that was born out on the shared field over a year ago has passed away."

According to the post, a man in a blue car is responsible for the death of the alpaca.

The animal hospital said he would dump food onto the field multiple times a week and that they had spoken to him multiple times.

Most recently, he left three boxes of animal crackers, a large bag of Doritos, two boxes of Cheese Nips and two bags of whole peanuts, the animal hospital said.

The animal hospital said the man "leaves the litter behind every single time and we clean it up."

The post said this was the first time peanuts were dumped, and the youngest alpaca overindulged.

The hospital said it did everything they could for him, even a blood transfusion from his father, but the young alpaca died nonetheless.

The animal hospital said it "worked on him for 36 hours and just couldn't bring him back."

Employees with the animal hospital said they are now in fear for the rest of the herd, including the goats.

They said they will likely be moving them to a new location because they have no way to protect them from the man with the blue car.

We tried hard guys and we did keep him on a lot of pain medication because his belly was hurting so badly. Posted by Creekside Animal Hospital, Fleming Island, FL on Saturday, August 18, 2018

