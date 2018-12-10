Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to student

KANAWHA COUNTY, Ky. - A former Miss Kentucky was arrested Friday and charged with four felony counts in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after she was caught sending nude photos of herself to a former student, according to authorities.
Ramsey Bearse, 28, now a middle school science teacher outside Charleston, admitted to sending the photos to a 15-year-old ex-student after his parents found the photos on his phone and called authorities, according to The Associated Press. Bearse was the student’s teacher when he attended Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
TRENDING NOW:
- 5 children, including 1-year-old twins, killed in Ohio house fire
- 'The Grinch' seen plowing snow
- 1990 basketball card appears to show Menendez brothers in background
- VIDEO: Police K9 not sure about new boots
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Former Miss Kentucky Ramsey BethAnn Bearse admitted to sending nude photos of herself to a 15-year-old former student after his parents found the photos on his phone.
“She is currently suspended from her teaching position,” according to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
After her arraignment on the felony counts, Bearse was released on a $10,000 bond.
The charges carry a maximum fine of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, The Washington Post reported.
It’s unclear if Bearse may have sent explicit photos to other students. The sheriff’s office urged anyone with additional information on the Bearse case or similar cases to contact authorities.
The University of Kentucky graduate won the Miss Kentucky pageant and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2014 under her maiden name, Carpenter. Bearse, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, used her Miss America platform four years ago to raise awareness of the disease.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}