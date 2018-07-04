'Grey's Anatomy' star Justin Chambers makes surprise visit to hometown hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - The doctor is in!
Justin Chambers, one of the stars on the show "Grey’s Anatomy," stopped by the Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital for a surprise visit during a trip to his hometown of Springfield on Monday, the hospital confirmed.
Although the hospital could not give further details on the reason for Chambers’ visit, Market Strategy and Communications Manager Kristin Davis said, “He was so gracious and kind to everyone.”
Chambers posed for pictures with various staff members including office staff and nurses, which the hospital posted to its Facebook page.
“What an exciting way to start the week!,” the post says.
Springfield native, Justin Chambers, of "Grey's Anatomy" fame paid us a surprise visit today! What an exciting way to start the week! Chambers is a Southeastern High School graduate.Posted by Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital on Monday, July 2, 2018
Chambers is a Springfield native and Southeastern High School graduate. He plays Dr. Alex Karev on the hit TV show.
According to a post from Rue Farms, Chambers also stopped by The Husted School House Farm Market on Monday.
Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) on break from shooting Grey’s Anatomy, was home visiting and stopped by The Hustead...Posted by Rue Farms on Monday, July 2, 2018
