Pittsburgh police looking for missing man in early stages of dementia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man suffering from the early stages of dementia.

Special Victims Unit detectives said Lester Bridges, 83, went missing from a house on the 7200 block of Hilliards Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar at 8 p.m.

Investigators said he went outside to repair his truck but walked away.

Bridges was last seen on camera walking along Silverton Avenue.

He is known to frequent the bus stop on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Police say he is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Bridges has grey hair and was last seen wearing a blue and grey hoodie, blue jeans and slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group