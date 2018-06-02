New York girl's message in bottle found 3 years later in Morocco

A bottle tossed by a New York girl three years ago during a family cruise to Bermuda was found by a fisherman in Morocco, Newsday reported.
Shiloé Khokhar of West Islip was 6 when she put a message in a bottle and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean from the back of the Norwegian Cruise Line ship that had departed from Boston, the newspaper reported.
On May 21, her father, Imtiaz Khokhar, got an email from Ayoub Elbaz on May 21 saying his father, Hassan, had just discovered the bottle on Plage Blanche – or “white beach” – near the city of Guelmim in southern Morocco. Elbaz sent a photo of his father holding Shiloé’s letter; the families have been messaging each other daily and hope to meet in person someday, Newsday reported.
Shiloé, now a third-grader, said she had given up on getting an answer to her message in a bottle.
“I think it's really cool because it actually took almost three years," Shiloé told Newsday. “I thought it would go to England because of the current of the ocean.”
