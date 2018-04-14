  • LA police seize $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics

    LOS ANGELES - Police seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in Los Angeles’ Fashion District, KABC reported.

    Los Angeles police Capt. Marc Reina announced the results of the operation Thursday evening on Twitter, adding that the bogus cosmetics were "found to contain bacteria and human waste."

    "The best price is not always the best deal!" Reina wrote.

    The confiscated products included makeup similar to popular brands such as MAC, NARS, Urban Decay and Kylie Cosmetics, KABC reported.

    The investigation began after customers called to complain about the bumps and rashes from the products, the television station reported.

    The police department’s Anti-Piracy Unit did undercover buys in order to get the products tested, Detective Rick Ishitani said.

    "They came back positive with a high level of bacterias and animal feces," Ishitani told KABC reported.

    Out of the 21 businesses raided and cited, six of the owners were arrested while the rest received cease-and-desist orders, KABC reported.

     

