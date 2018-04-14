PITTSBURGH - A man has been identified after he was shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood late Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Cliff Street around 10 p.m., police said.
Shawn Dillard, 27, of Erie, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
