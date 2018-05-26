Man allegedly tried to force woman into his truck — then her dog bit him

Authorities in Coweta County, Georgia, are searching for a “suspicious” man they say attempted to get a woman to get in his truck Monday.
The man allegedly approached the woman while she was walking her dog near the Timberidge neighborhood on North Ga. 29 when a black Dodge Ram pickup approached her, according to a news release by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
The man offered the woman a ride, and after she refused, he got out of his vehicle and approached her, the release said.
The woman’s dog bit him before he returned to his truck and left, the release said.
The man was described as around 50 to 60 years old and wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the case investigator at 678-423-6708.
