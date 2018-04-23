Michael Jackson's first moonwalk shoes up for auction

LOS ANGELES - The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he did the moonwalk for the first time are up for auction.
CNN reported that the King of Pop’s Florsheim Imperial leather shoes which were owned by the late singer, are being auctioned by GWS Auctions.
The black loafers were worn by Jackson when he did his signature moonwalk dance while performing “Billie Jean” on the TV special “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.” The 1983 show commemorated the record label’s 25th anniversary and marked the first time Jackson did his signature moonwalk.
“Anything related to Michael Jackson is extraordinary, and to have something so incredibly historical as these shoes worn by Michael when he first did that now famous moonwalk is beyond special,” Brigitte Kruse, owner of GWS Auctions, told CNN. “We are so very honored to be able to offer them at auction.”
Kruse said the auction house has a conservative estimate of $10,000 for the shoes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the auction is May 26 in Los Angeles. Other items being auctioned include Jackson’s Swarovski-encrusted riding helmet and a red Christian Dior cardigan.
Jackson died of cardiac arrest from an overdose of propofol June 25, 2009.
