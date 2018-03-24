MLK's 9-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, rallies crowd at March for Our Lives

WASHINGTON - Yolanda Renee King, the nine-year-old granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr III, took the stage in Washington Saturday to deliver a message at the March for Our Lives rally.
"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," she told the crowd. "I have a dream that enough is enough."
Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, fired up the #MarchForOurLives crowd: "I have a dream that enough is enough!" pic.twitter.com/5FsALA6gNz— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 24, 2018
She then led in chanting: "Spread the word. Have you heard. All across the nation. We are going to be. A great generation"
King III, in a CNN interview with his daughter, talked about the power of this movement and others in recent years, such as Black Lives Matter.
“All of these movements are leading to change in this great country,” he said, noting that soon these youth will be of voting age.
“The best is yet to come,” he said.
