  • Monkey in diaper found clinging to Florida man in stolen car, police say

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Florida man had to be separated from his Capuchin monkey after he was arrested for reportedly driving a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The monkey, named Monk, is seen clinging to the shirt of Cody Blake Hesson, who was arrested for auto theft. Sheriffs officials say Monk was wearing a diaper.

    Hesson did not have a permit for the animal and could face additional charges, officials said. 

    The sheriff’s office posted Hesson’s arrest video on YouTube.

    In the video, Hesson and Monk share a goodbye hug before the animal was confiscated. 

    Cody Blake Hession says goodbye to Monk, a Capuchin monkey he did not have a permit for.
    Pasco Sheriff's Office

    Wildlife officials took possession of the monkey and took it to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary for evaluation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Monkey in diaper found clinging to Florida man in stolen car, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother urges leniency for son's killer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sentenced for bank robbery 20 years after winning lottery

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. military member killed in Somalia, four others injured, report says