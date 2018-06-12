0 Photo of grandma ironing granddaughter's pride flag goes viral

Many have been preparing special costumes to celebrate LGBT Pride Month, and one festivalgoer recently received some extra help from her grandmother. Now, the tender moment has gone viral.

Lexie Nobrega of Alexandria, Virginia, was getting dressed for Washington D.C.’s Capital Pride Parade over the weekend when her grandmother, Hermina Nobrega, spotted her bisexual pride flag, according to CNN.

“Oh, this needs to be pressed out,” she exclaimed. She then grabbed the iron and smoothed out the wrinkles in the flag.

Lexie Nobrega, 21, captured the moment on camera and later uploaded the photo to Twitter. She captioned it, “Such a simple gesture, but holds so much love and meaning to me.”

I got up this morning to get ready for #DCPride. My grandma walked into my room, looked at my bi flag, and said, “Oh, this needs to be pressed out!” Such a simple gesture, but it holds so much love and meaning for me. pic.twitter.com/stiD3vg5vs — Lexie 💖💜💙 (@lexie_galaxie) June 9, 2018

The post garnered tons of attention, attracting more than 32,000 retweets and more than 240,011 likes within just a few days.

Many people commented on the post, calling the moment “beautiful” and also shared their coming out stories.

This is so so beautiful. Your grandma is a gem!! — Anna Maren Noack (@AnnaMarenNoack) June 10, 2018

so beautiful!! 💖 a lot of times ppl dont realize the most validating things are the little gestures. not long after i came out to my grandpa, we met up for a family dinner and he pulled me aside to give me a mens polo shirt hed bought for me while he was on a trip / — happy pride 😈 (@voidce) June 9, 2018

I came out in a comment post as bi, I didn't know it would show up on my Facebook, but my Nana texted immediately saying she loved me for who I was no matter my orientation. She's the only family of mine to accept it and not dismiss it. Gma's are wonderful ❤️ — Erika (@ninjadinosailor) June 10, 2018

I came out as nonbinary last year and told my grandparents about my pronouns. For my birthday, they called me and sang “Happy Birthday to They” and it was the sweetest thing. It’s so good to feel loved and seen. — That's Mx. to you (@raamatuid) June 10, 2018

Lexie Nobrega, who identifies as bisexual, came out to her grandparents during her senior year of high school. Although she was unsure what they’d think of her, her grandparents hugged her and told her they loved her.

She hopes others will extend the same “love and positivity.”

“Be respectful ... support large and local LGBT organizations, volunteer, donate to shelters,” she said. “Be supportive of your friends who are LGBT. Let them know that they're loved.”

WOW this is blowing up so here’s another picture of my grandma because I want the world to see how beautiful she is! Show her some love! Happy pride y’all 💖💜💙 pic.twitter.com/PytLQtipoo — Lexie 💖💜💙 (@lexie_galaxie) June 9, 2018

