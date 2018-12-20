  • Police officer commandeers kayak to rescue woman from sinking car

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TRENTON, Mich. - A quick-thinking Michigan police officer rescued a woman from a car that was sinking in the Detroit River.

    Police received a call Monday afternoon reporting that a car had driven into the river. A Trenton police sergeant was the first to arrive at the scene. He saw that the car was sinking and a woman was trapped inside, a Trenton police spokesperson told WXYZ-TV.

    The sergeant used a nearby kayak to paddle out to the car. He then used the kayak's paddle to break open the driver's side window. The sergeant freed the woman from the car, and was able to safely bring her to shore.

    The woman was taken to a local hospital. Neither the woman nor the sergeant was seriously injured.

     
     

