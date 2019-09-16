  • Purdue University welcomes robots on campus

    By: WTHR

    Students from Purdue are still trying to find their way around campus, and now, they are not alone.

    Purdue will introduce about 30 new two-feet-tall delivery robots navigating their way around campus, as well delivering items to students and staff.

    To use the robots all you need to do is download the app, place your order, enter a delivery destination and the Starship robots deliver.

    "We are known as innovators, so landing ourselves into this model of innovation is pretty wrapped tightly into our DNA," said Beth McCuskey, the Vice Provost for Student Life for Purdue.

    In addition to university campuses the Starship robots also deliver groceries and packages in local neighborhoods in some cities.

     

