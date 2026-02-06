Woman charged with DUI after student, teacher struck outside Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say her vehicle struck a student and teacher outside a Pittsburgh school.

Online court records show Nickeya C. Mitchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle with DUI and related offenses.

The crash happened Oct. 15 outside Westinghouse Academy in the city’s Homewood neighborhood. The two people struck were a Westinghouse staff member and a 12-year-old student, who both underwent multiple surgeries afterward.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed an SUV failing to stop at a stop sign and continuing to drive onto Monticello Street. It then drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit the two people.

Police interviewed the SUV’s driver, Mitchell on scene. She said she was heading to the store at the time and claimed she did stop at the stop sign.

Mitchell reportedly told police that she swerved to avoid a vehicle right before the crash.

“I tried to stop and instead I accidentally put, I’m thinking, I put my foot on the accelerator instead,” Mitchell said, according to the complaint.

A passenger in the SUV claimed Mitchell had tried to stop at the stop sign, but the steering was loose.

Police say Mitchell showed indicators of impairment, and they found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. She was temporarily detained, and police say a test revealed her blood alcohol content to be .15%.

According to the complaint, the student who was hit remains in the hospital for treatment, and the teacher continues to suffer pain and other symptoms after the crash.

