0 Same-sex couple in Mississippi petition to become prom king, queen

HERNANDO, Miss. - A same-sex couple in northern Mississippi have started a petition to be prom king and queen at Hernando High School.

>> Read more trending news

Mallory Boone and Kenzie Ellenberger have gotten more than 1,350 signatures on their petition so far.

TRENDING NOW:

They wanted Ellenberger to be placed on the ballot for prom king.

The couple said it was unfair that only a traditional couple could be named prom king and queen.

"Kenzie Ellenberger is trying to be nominated for Prom King. Our principal, Duane Case, has denied that she can be nominated (or) to even be on the ballot for Prom King, when he originally told her YES.” Boone wrote on the petition page. “We wanted to represent the people in Hernando Mississippi who are apart of the LGBTQ community, but with him denying us that wish, we need YOUR help! We will NOT give up! We will keep fighting for what we believe."

Boone told the Clarion-Ledger that she pleased by the response.

“I originally only wanted 200 people to sign and we have a thousand," Boone told the Jackson newspaper. "It's crazy."

The prom is Friday at the Columns in downtown Memphis. Boone and Ellenberger said they will attend.

The DeSoto County School District released a statement that said seniors are “nominated for prom royalty by their peers.”

“School administrators were asked about a couple that wanted to be Prom King and Prom Queen. Students were informed that individuals, not couples, are elected to the court,” the statement said. “Using an online nomination process, students select one male and one female student to represent the senior class. This process ensures that both males and females can participate and serve on the court."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.