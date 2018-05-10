SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 Block 5 reusable rocket Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The debut of SpaceX’s newest rocket is scheduled for Thursday with a launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
SpaceX’s new-generation Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket is scheduled to launch carrying a Bangabandhu Satellite-1 geostationary communication satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. It will be the first communications satellite launched for Bangladesh.
The Block 5, which was designed to be reusable, is set to lift off between 4:12 p.m. and 6:22 p.m. EDT. Improvements include a reusable heat shield that protects the rocket’s engines and titanium.
SpaceX officials said they can reuse each Falcon 9 booster up to 100 times. They can turn around a booster for reuse in 48 hours.
The Block 5 is scheduled to land on the drone ship, rather than on one of the landing pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
The communications satellite will provide broadcasting and other communications services across Bangladesh.
There is an 80 percent probability of acceptable weather.
