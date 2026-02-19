Former nurse facing charges, accused of having sexual relationship with psychiatric hospital patient

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former nurse is facing criminal charges after police say she had a sexual relationship with a public psychiatric hospital patient.

Dana Renae Coxon, 40, was charged with institutional sexual assault and contraband on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint says Coxon was a registered nurse at Torrance State Hospital, located in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

An investigaiton began after a staff member noticed that Coxon was entering a facility building where she did not work or have access to, police say.

Upon reviewing surveillance camera footage, police said Coxon was observed entering an inmate/patient bathroom. A few minutes later, an inmate/patient is also seen entering that bathroom, police say.

Police said the patient left the bathroom with a pocket full of items.

Investigators said a search was held on Sept. 17, 2025. The patient was allegedly found to have a cell phone, which is contraband in the facility.

Police said the cellphone had video that showed the patient and Coxon engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions within Torrance State Hospital. Court documents said both parties’ faces were clearly visible.

During an interview with investigators, police say the patient told them that he and Coxon had been in a sexual relationship from February 2025 to Sept. 2025. He said that they met around three times a week for around 20 minutes and engaged in sexual acts nearly every time.

Police added that Coxon provided the patient with the cellphone and would also give him outside food and drink that he would not be able to get otherwise.

The victim would also he would send mail to Coxon and said they had plans to be together after he was released from Torrance.

Coxon was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

