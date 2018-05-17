0 Sting and Shaggy announce ‘44/876' joint tour across North America

The unlikely duo of Sting and Shaggy are taking their collaboration on the road this fall.

The pair announced the “44/876 Joint Tour” Thursday. The 19-date tour will start Sept. 15 in Miami and finish Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

According to a news release, Sting and Shaggy plan to play selections from their new album, as well as collaborate on each other’s hits, such as “Every Breath You Take,” “Englishman in New York,” “Mr. Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me.”

On May 25, a new version of the album, “44/876: The Remixes,” will be released. Chris Baio, of Vampire Weekend, the Brazilian duo Tropkillaz and Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Aude are among the artists who did remixes for the record.

Tour tickets will go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Members of Sting’s fan club can purchase tickets starting May 21. More information is at Sting.com.

Every online purchase will include a digital or physical copy of Sting and Shaggy’s “44/876” album, which the tour is supporting.

Dates for the “44/876 Joint Tour” are below.

‪Sept. 15: Miami at Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

‪Sept. 17: Atlanta at Tabernacle

‪Sept. 19: Washington at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

‪Sept. 20: Philadelphia at The Fillmore

‪Sept. 21: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

‪Sept. 25: Boston at House of Blues

‪Sept. 26: New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept. 28: Toronto at The Phoenix Concert Theatre

‪Sept. 30: Minneapolis at The Armory

‪Oct. 1: St. Louis at The Pageant

‪Oct. 2: Chicago at The Aragon Ballroom

‪Oct. 4: Kansas City, Missouri, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

‪Oct. 5: Denver at Fillmore Auditorium

‪Oct. 8: San Francisco at The Masonic

‪Oct. 9: Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl

‪Oct. 10: Phoenix at The Van Buren

‪Oct. 12: Rancho Mirage, California, at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

‪Oct. 13: Las Vegas at Park Theater

‪Oct. 15: Los Angeles at The Wiltern

