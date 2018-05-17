Sting and Shaggy announce ‘44/876' joint tour across North America

The unlikely duo of Sting and Shaggy are taking their collaboration on the road this fall.
The pair announced the “44/876 Joint Tour” Thursday. The 19-date tour will start Sept. 15 in Miami and finish Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.
According to a news release, Sting and Shaggy plan to play selections from their new album, as well as collaborate on each other’s hits, such as “Every Breath You Take,” “Englishman in New York,” “Mr. Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me.”
On May 25, a new version of the album, “44/876: The Remixes,” will be released. Chris Baio, of Vampire Weekend, the Brazilian duo Tropkillaz and Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Aude are among the artists who did remixes for the record.
Tour tickets will go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Members of Sting’s fan club can purchase tickets starting May 21. More information is at Sting.com.
Every online purchase will include a digital or physical copy of Sting and Shaggy’s “44/876” album, which the tour is supporting.
Dates for the “44/876 Joint Tour” are below.
Sept. 15: Miami at Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
Sept. 17: Atlanta at Tabernacle
Sept. 19: Washington at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 20: Philadelphia at The Fillmore
Sept. 21: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Sept. 25: Boston at House of Blues
Sept. 26: New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 28: Toronto at The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sept. 30: Minneapolis at The Armory
Oct. 1: St. Louis at The Pageant
Oct. 2: Chicago at The Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 4: Kansas City, Missouri, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 5: Denver at Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 8: San Francisco at The Masonic
Oct. 9: Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 10: Phoenix at The Van Buren
Oct. 12: Rancho Mirage, California, at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
Oct. 13: Las Vegas at Park Theater
Oct. 15: Los Angeles at The Wiltern
