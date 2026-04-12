Pirates World Series champion infielder dies at age 76

The Pittsburgh Pirates are mourning the loss of a World Series-winning infielder.

The team announced that Phil Garner died in Texas on Saturday evening at the age of 76.

“Phil Garner was a fierce competitor, a respected leader, and a cherished part of the Pirates family,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said. “His contributions to the 1979 World Series championship team will forever be part of Pirates history. We always appreciated welcoming Phil back to Pittsburgh, and it was evident how deeply this city, this team, his teammates, and our fans meant to him.”

Ty Garner, Phil’s son, also issued a statement on behalf of the family, saying Phil passed peacefully while surrounded by family after battling pancreatic cancer for over two years.

“Phil never lost his signature spark of life he was so well known for or his love for baseball which was with him until the end,” Ty’s statement said. “Special thanks to the Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Baylor St. Lukes and all the Doctors and Nurses for their excellent care and support.”

Garner spent five of his 16 MLB seasons with the Bucs (1977-1981), winning a World Series championship in 1979.

Known as “scrap-iron” for his hard-nosed style of play, Garner hit a career high 17 home runs in his first year with the Pirates and was selected to the National League All-Star team in 1980 and 1981.

After his playing days, Garner went on to manage the Brewers, Tigers and Astros. He won 985 games during his managerial career, advancing to the World Series in 2005.

Garner is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren.

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