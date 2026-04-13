Pennsylvania Game Commission approves final 2026-27 hunting seasons

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Saturday approved the final 2026-27 hunting and trapping seasons.

Most 2026-27 seasons include the Sundays that fall in their listed start and end dates, a release from the commission says. Seasons that used to end on Saturdays will now mostly end on Sundays.

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However, that does not apply to migratory game birds, which will have no Sunday hunting this coming season. The commission says migratory game bird hunters generally preferred keeping Sundays out and having longer seasons, and federal rules dictate that adding Sundays to migratory seasons is permanent.

Commission staff plans to revisit the migratory game bird season issue ahead of 2027-28. The 2026-27 season will be announced later, in line with federal guidelines.

The approved seasons include some significant changes from previous seasons. Click here for the full list of seasons and bag limits.

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