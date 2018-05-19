  • 'Suits' cast reunites in England on eve of royal wedding

    Meghan Markle's former “Suits” castmates had a reunion Friday night in the United Kingdom in anticipation of the royal wedding and shared some photographs on social media, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

    Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, visited the Royal Standard of England, the country’s the oldest pub, while Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barret strolled through Hyde Park.

    The night before the wedding, the cast met at Barn restaurant in Sunningdale, England, to toast Markle. Adams, who plays her on-screen love interest Mike, shared a photo of the group on Instagram, calling it "The last supper #royalwedding."

     

