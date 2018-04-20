  • The Oak Ridge Boys attending Barbara Bush funeral

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    HOUSTON -

    Country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys are will attend the private funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

    The group made the announcement Friday. Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban are lifelong friends of the Bush family, starting in 1982, when former President George H.W. Bush was vice president to Ronald Reagan.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Barbara Bush died Tuesday at age 92. Family spokesman Jim McGrath said earlier that week that Bush would no longer seek medical treatment and would “instead focus in comfort care.”

    “The Oaks and their wives have been the guests of President and Mrs. Bush at their homes in Kennebunkport and Houston, or on one of the numerous occasions where the Bushes have attended the Oaks’ shows, most often at the Opera House in Galveston, Texas,” the group said in a news release.

    “They have also been guests at and/or performed at the White House at the behest of the Bushes. During President Bush’s re-election campaign, the group traveled on Air Force One with the First Couple.”

    The Oak Ridge Boys, pictured in an undated photo with former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush. The quartet will attend the private funeral for Barbara Bush.
    The Oak Ridge Boys via 2911 Media

    The public can pay respects to Bush Friday at St. Martin’s Church in Houston, where she lays in repose from noon to midnight.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Oak Ridge Boys attending Barbara Bush funeral

  • Headline Goes Here

    President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tips for celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Disney's Animal Kingdom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch live: Corpse flower ready to bloom

  • Headline Goes Here

    When is Barbara Bush's funeral?