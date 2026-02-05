11 Investigates: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to report of bus camera ticketing issues

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is getting action after we uncovered inconsistencies and unnecessary ticketing related to a controversial school bus camera program.

As our team has reported, BusPatrol’s AI camera system is rolling on hundreds of buses in our area’s largest school district, Pittsburgh Public Schools.

11 Investigates Amy Hudak learned some families are being ticketed for passing stopped school buses that are parked on the side of the road, in bike lanes. Now, Pittsburgh Public is taking action. They put out brand new mandatory requirements for all bus operators and drivers.

One man says he’s gotten six tickets in a month, just from picking up and dropping off his child at school. Another man, who can’t share his name because of his job, has been ticketed twice, picking up and dropping his son off at Perry North Traditional Academy.

“I’m just trying to see that there’s no possible glitch in the system, and people are getting tickets who shouldn’t be getting tickets,” a Pittsburgh," he tells 11 Investigates. “I’m just looking out for other people.”

We went straight to the source to ask why the cameras are running when buses are pulled off on the side of the road, parked, and why people are still being ticketed despite it. BusPatrol referred us to Pittsburgh Public Schools.

“Be aware,” one driver tells 11 Investigates. “You don’t know — you might come down the street and not even know the light is out because the bus is parked, it’s not moving.”

We went to Perry North at dismissal with a camera, and we found a row of parked buses in bike lanes. When students are getting on board after dismissal, the bus driver opens the door, which triggers the flashing lights and AI cameras to capture drivers passing the buses. This is happening with all the buses lined up, each time a different student gets on board, all while traffic continues cruising down busy Perrysville Highway.

Our camera saw dozens of cars drive by these parked buses with their stop arms out, including a USPS truck and a PRT bus. Even teachers at the school say they’ve been ticketed!

“I’m really curious how many people,” this driver adds. “There might be hundreds. Who knows?”

11 Investigates got our hands on a memo from Pittsburgh Public with mandatory requirements for all school bus operators and drivers. PPS says it completed a districtwide review of school bus pick up and drop off practices when curbside at school buildings. The memo says that the review identified:

Inconsistencies in the use of warning lights

Confusion for families

Inconsistent enforcement by law enforcement

Unnecessary citations

The district says red lights should not be used for curbside pick-ups and drop-offs when a bus is stopped at the curb of a grade 6-12 or grade 9-12 school.

As for K-5, K-8 and grade 6-8 schools, buses must use red flashing lights for all pick-ups and drop-offs.

The driver who brought his concerns to 11 Investigates says he just paid his ticket - he didn’t want to deal with fighting it. He just wants to warn others.

The district was not able to tell us how many citations have been handed out “unncessarily.”

The full statement from a PPS spokesperson is below:

“The purpose of the memo is to clarify expectations with transportation carriers regarding when school bus stop arms should be used. While we provided further guidance for carriers and bus drivers, the law for motorists remains unchanged: drivers must slow down when yellow lights are activated and come to a complete stop when red lights and the stop arm are deployed.”

