Mother stops man trying to take her car with her children still inside

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A close call for a local mom after a man jumped into her car while her kids were in the back seat.

It happened Friday morning in Stowe Township.

Maria Sanchez spoke exclusively with Channel 11. She says she had just gotten her kids in the car and realized she’d forgotten her wallet.

She ran inside for just a few seconds.

“I saw this guy coming down, trying to open my door. I was like ‘Hey, hey, hey! What are you doing? Where are you going?’” she said.

She captured the exchange on video.

