  • Tree falls on wagon carrying 50 people at Zootastic Park, officials say

    By: WSOCTV.com

    TROUTMAN, N.C. - A tree fell on a wagon carrying 50 people at Zootastic Park in Iredell County, officials said.

    Officials said one person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. Two others were taken to a local hospital. 

    Owen Parker said his wife was inches from where the tree landed.

    “Now, I realize that if that tree didn't fall between the trailers more people would have gotten hurt,” Parker said. “It's a good thing nobody died.”

    This is a developing story. Check with WSOCTV.com for updates.

