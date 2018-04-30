  • Watch: Sub breaks through Arctic ice

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Ocean - Amazing video is captured from a U.S. submarine of a British sub breaking through a field of solid ice.

    The U.S. Navy and Royal Navy are taking part in an Ice Exercise, known as ICEX, in the Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean.

    ICEX is a five-week training that gives sub crews experience working in the Arctic.

    The Department of Defense says events like ICEX allow crews to “continue to develop relationships with other services, allies and partner organizations.”

    Hector Castillo, a U.S. Navy Arctic Submarine Laboratory technician, speaks with crewmembers aboard the Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) after it surfaced. (Chief Petty Officer Darryl Wood/Commander, Submarine Force Atlan)

