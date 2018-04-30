Watch: Sub breaks through Arctic ice

BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Ocean - Amazing video is captured from a U.S. submarine of a British sub breaking through a field of solid ice.
The U.S. Navy and Royal Navy are taking part in an Ice Exercise, known as ICEX, in the Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean.
ICEX is a five-week training that gives sub crews experience working in the Arctic.
The Department of Defense says events like ICEX allow crews to “continue to develop relationships with other services, allies and partner organizations.”
