Wegmans recalls herbal tea

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Wegmans grocery store chain has announced a recall of an herbal tea that’s carried in its stores.

    Traditional Medicinals has issued a voluntary recall of EveryDay Detox Lemon Tea and Organic Throat Lemon Echinacea Caffeine Free Tea. The teas are being recalled because of a possible salmonella contamination, Wegmans said.

    EveryDay Detox Lemon has the lot number 19461 with UPC number: 03291700197.

    Organic Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea Caffeine Free Tea has the lot number 19482 with UPC number: 03291700159.

    Consumers are being instructed to return the tea for a full refund. 

    Traditional Medicinals CEO Blair Kellison said, in a letter to consumers, that no illnesses have been reported.

    The tea recall comes on the heels of a massive egg recall over salmonella contamination concerns, as well as a recall of lettuce over E.Coli contamination.

