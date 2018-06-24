  • World's Ugliest Dog Contest: Zsa Zsa the English bulldog slurps up 2018 title

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PETALUMA, Calif. - An English bulldog has fetched the crown in the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California.

    According to The Associated Press, Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old pooch from Anoka, Minnesota, won the pageant Saturday, beating out more than a dozen less-than-pretty pups for the $1,500 grand prize.

    According to the event's website, Zsa Zsa "was a puppy mill dog for five years in Missouri, and instead of placing her in a loving home at her end of breeding, she was put in a dog auction." After Underdog Rescue saved the uncomely canine, current owner Megan Brainard found her on Petfinder and adopted her.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Check out some memorable moments from this year's contest below:

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories