10 people injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten people were injured and one of the victims was in critical condition after a shooting in the Short North Arts District in Columbus early Sunday, Ohio authorities said.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victims included two teenagers, WBNS-TV reported.

Police said the victims, who were all males, were shot on the 1100 block of North High Street in Columbus shortly before 2:30 a.m. EDT, WCMH-TV reported. One victim was listed in critical condition, while the other nine victims were in stable condition, according to the television station.

Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St., where 10 people were shot. The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows. pic.twitter.com/FpWYiVEDPu — Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 23, 2024

The ages of the victims were between 16 and 27 years old. Six of them were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to WBNS. Four others were transported to area hospitals before officers arrived at the scene.

During a news conference on Sunday, Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert told reporters that a male suspect was located by special duty officers immediately after the shooting.

Albert said the suspect’s vehicle was traveling the wrong way on North 4th Street before heading westbound on Interstate 670, WCMH reported.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a white Honda Civic, according to the television station.

In a statement posted on X, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the shooting “outrageous” and “unacceptable.”

“Despite what happened, I want to reassure the community that the Short North is safe, but every neighborhood could be safer, Ginther wrote. “Our officers are doing their best to protect our families, but they can’t shoulder the burden on their own. Collaboratively, we can and must do better. We need the community to step up with tips and information to hold the perpetrators of this shooting accountable. We need parents to step up -- to know where their kids and teens are, and to enforce a curfew in their homes.

“And we need the state and federal governments to step up to keep guns off the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals. If they don’t have the courage to do it, then they need to get out of our way and let us act. Our community demands and deserves better.”

It is the second time in 13 months that a mass shooting occurred in the Short North section of Columbus, according to WCMH.

On May 6, 2023, two shootings at the same time in the area left at least 10 people wounded, the television station reported.

